The Keene Public Library is looking for local authors interested in participating in Indie Author Day on Saturday, Nov. 7.
This year, the library’s event will be virtual and will feature online workshops and presentations throughout the day.
Indie Author Day is a component of Biblioboard’s Indie Author Project. The Indie Author Project supports emerging, diverse, independent writers and promotes stronger relationships between self-published authors and local libraries. Through library partnerships across the country, the project provides programming and contests, which generate greater visibility and exposure for new and emerging writers and their works.
Writers of all genres for all age groups are welcome to join. Interested authors can apply to have books featured on the library’s social media channels.
Participation is not limited to Keene residents; members of surrounding communities are welcome to take part. Authors that have published traditionally or independently may apply.
Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28. The library will contact accepted authors by Friday, Oct. 30.
Full participant guidelines are available at https://ci.keene.nh.us/keene-public-library/keene-public-library-indie-author-day-participant-guidelines.
Anyone interested in participating should fill out the online application at https://tinyurl.com/KPLIndieAuthorDay. For information, contact Gail Zachariah at 352-0157 or gzachriah@ci.keene.nh.us.