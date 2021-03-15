Keene Public Library is back open for in-person visits.
Beginning this week, the library is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-noon and and 3-6 p.m., as well as Saturdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Masks are required for all patrons over the age of 5 beyond the designated area of the library foyer, and social distancing must be maintained throughout the building.
Curbside pickup of reserved materials will be available during the library's open hours. Patrons must call the library when they arrive to arrange to have their materials brought to the door.