The Keene Public Library was recently awarded a National Leadership grant by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. The library plans to use the funds to launch “Little Makers: Library STEM and Maker Activities for Very Young Learners,” a project designed to develop STEM and maker programming for young learners ages 2 through 6 and their families.
The project will take place in the Kay Fox Meeting room and are scheduled to begin in the late spring or early summer. Activities will initially occur on Saturdays but may also be offered on a weekday. The project will involve partner libraries in Brooklyn, Denver and Skokie. These libraries will come on board in the fall of 2019.
Little Maker activities will include woodwork and building, simple circuits and playful activities with light, wind and water. The program will be designed to involve both parent or caregiver and child. The goal will be to develop the maker mindset and the growth mindset.
For more information about the Little Maker project, contact Tracy Snow at the Keene Public Library at 352-0157 or tsnow@ci.keene.nh.us.