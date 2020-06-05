The Keene Public Library is now open for curbside hold pickup and drive-through service.
Curbside hold pickup will be available at the Winter Street entrance Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon until 7 p.m.
Curbside hold pickup will allow customers to place items on hold from home through the library’s online catalog at https://ksclib.keene.edu/, by calling the library at 352-0157, or by contacting staff through the online form at https://ci.keene.nh.us/contact-library.
“We are excited to be able to offer access to our physical collections again. New procedures are being established to keep our staff and customer’s staff,” said Gail Zachariah, Head of Engagement at Keene Public Library. “Library materials will be delivered in disposable bags with no direct contact All late fees are waived, and due dates are extended through July 1. All items will check out for four weeks, and a renewal period of an additional four weeks is possible for things that are not on hold for someone else.
Library staff will contact customers when holds are ready for pickup. Materials can only be returned via the library’s book drops to ensure customer and staff safety. However, tools and other items that will not fit into the book bins should be brought to the Winter Street entrance during curbside pickup hours. Returned materials will be quarantined for 72 hours before check-in, as recommended by the CDC.
Items in the library’s Monadnock Grows Together Seed and Tool Lending Libraries will be available for pickup as well. To borrow seeds, community members should either call the library at 352-0157 or visit https://ci.keene.nh.us/keene-public-library/seed-and-tool-lending-library.
Customers can sign up for a library card by calling the library Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The library’s online resources are also available, including 24/7 access to the digital library, homework help via our databases. To find all our resources to use from home https://ci.keene.nh.us/keene-public-library/resources.
The library has a reopening plan in place, but no date has yet been set for the various stages in the plan. However, the library’s Summer Reading and Learning Program will be held remotely on Zoom as well as community-wide challenges and scavenger hunts. Registration will begin on June 15.
For more information about the Keene Public Library’s programs and services, please call the library at 352-0157, Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.