All Keene-area prose writers, experienced and beginner, are invited to a series of writing workshops for advice and assistance on Monday evenings through March 9 at the Keene Public Library.
Randy Koons, a volunteer leading the library’s writers group, encourages aspiring authors to ask questions, share work and provide insight into the experience. Short and long-form fiction and memoir writers are welcome.
Koons is a professional writer and has published creative short stories. The Writers Group meets Monday nights from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
The group will not meet Jan. 20 or Feb. 17. Additional sessions are planned in the summer and fall.
No commitment is required. For information or registration, call the library at 352-0157 or visit www.keenepubliclibrary.org. Keene Public Library is at 60 Winter St.