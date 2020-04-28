The Keene Public Library invites everyone in the community to stream the film “Stories from Mount Washington” and join a discussion on Zoom on Monday, May 4, at 6 p.m.
The film is narrated by New Hampshire journalist and author Dan Szczesny and includes various video footage, interviews and photos compiled during the book’s research period. Interviews include rare footage of legendary AMC “hut girl” Barbara Hill Richardson and George Etzweiler, a 97-year-old ultra runner. The film features music by composer Jeff Rapsis as well as poetry by Mike Morin, Skyler Jaye Rutkowski, and Rob Greene.
The film may be streamed for free at https://vimeo.com/401318624/0898520690.
The May 4 discussion will include Szczesny and filmmaker Bill Millios who will discuss the making of the 40-minute documentary film based on Szczeny’s 2018 book “The White Mountain.”
To participate in the Zoom discussion, register on the Keene Public Library’s online calendar at www.keenepubliclibrary.org. Users will be asked to provide and verify an email address to receive the Zoom invitation.