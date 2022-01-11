The Keene Public Library is set to hold several activities for all ages this month.
On Saturday, Jan. 15, the library will host a drop-in open house at its makerspace for adults, teens and tweens. The group will be cutting snowflake window stickers with the vinyl cutter, printing snowflakes with the 3D printer and making snowflake molds with the Mayku vacuum machine. Participants will be able to take home a snowflake.
Makers and crafters of all ages are also invited to drop by the Eppess and Booras rooms Saturday at noon to make a snowflake or a snow-related craft. Families with young children will be able to visit the youth department’s snowflake-making station.
On Saturday, Jan. 22, the library will host a selfie laser engraving session for teens at 11 a.m. During this program, teens ages 11 to 13 will be encouraged to explore and troubleshoot different techniques for laser engraving digital photos onto various materials. The Friends of the Keene Public Library will provide lunch. Space is limited to five people and registration is required: https://keenenh.gov/keene-public-library/calendar-events.
The library is also hosting a weekly virtual trivia night on Tuesdays. Participants are invited to play on a computer or mobile device. To join, visit https://crowd.live/MR7AD a few minutes before 6 p.m. to sign in with your name and email address. Trivia questions begin at 6 p.m. sharp.