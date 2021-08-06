The Keene Public Library is hosting an exhibit of drawings from Children’s Art School No. 1 in Kazan, Russia, called “The Peace In The World.”
The exhibit features 14 pieces of artwork from students age 11 to 15 under Natalia Nikolaevna. Located in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia, the school was established in 1940. The school has nine classrooms and a variety of pre-professional programs in the fine arts.
The exhibit is sponsored by Fermata Arts Foundation, dedicated to promoting peace through arts and culture. The exhibition will travel throughout New England through January 2023 with support from the Connecticut Office of the Arts, which also receives funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.
The Keene Public Library is open Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesdays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Information: 352-0157 or keenepubliclibrary.org.