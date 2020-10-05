The on-demand film streaming service Kanopy is now available for free to card holders at the Keene Public Library.
Library card holders can access Kanopy and sign up to start streaming films instantly by visiting https://keenenh.kanopy.com. Films can be streamed from any computer, television, mobile device or platform by downloading the Kanopy app for iOS, Android, AppleTV, Chromecast or Roku. Details on checkout periods and monthly limits per card holder are available at https://ci.keene.nh.us/keene-public-library/kanopy-streaming-video.
Offering what the New York Times calls “a garden of cinematic delights,” Kanopy showcases more than 30,000 of the world’s best films, including award-winning documentaries, rare and hard-to-find titles, film festival favorites, indie and classic films, and world cinema with collections from Kino Lorber, Music Box Films, Samuel Goldwyn, The Orchard, The Great Courses, PBS and thousands of independent filmmakers.