The newly established nonprofit organization, Keene Pride, will host a Ladies of the Rainbow Drag Show and Dance on Saturday, June 11, at The Marlborough House, 9 Ling St., Marlborough. The show will be held from 8-11 p.m. with a dance party to follow.
Featured performers at the fundraiser include Mama Mayhem, Miss Ginger Soulless, Fontaine, Eva Rae, Angel Love and Kali Ana.
The Ladies Of The Rainbow have been performing in and around the Brattleboro and Keene area for several decades. The origin of the troupe dates back to the 1990s when they called a queer nightclub known as the Rainbow Cattle Co. in Dummerston, Vt., their home. After the club closed its doors, the group went on to perform shows in Vermont and New Hampshire for nonprofits including the AIDS Project of Southern Vermont, the Brattleboro Museum, the Windham County Heat Fund and (formerly) AIDS Services for the Monadnock Region.
In the decades since, original performers from the troupe have welcomed new members.
The show is for ages 18 and up. Tickets are $25 early-bird pricing, $30 at the door, or $180 for a table of eight. Seating is limited. To purchase tickets, go to www.keenepride.org/pride-dragshow-fundraiser. Doors open at 7 p.m. Food and drink will be available for purchase.
The mission of Keene Pride is to promote the visibility of LGBTQ people in the Monadnock Region, and to build a coalition of services, organizations and businesses that embrace and serve the LGBTQ population. For more information, email general@keenepride.com.