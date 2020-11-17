The Peterborough Poetry Project has announced the winners of its Poems on Postcards contest.
Launched in late summer, the contest invited poets to write short poems, no longer than four lines each, that encourage people to keep in touch with friends and family by mail.
The winning poems have been printed on glossy postcards accompanied by photographs that match the theme of the poem. Winners received quantities of their postcards along with the matching number of postcard stamps. Contest results are below, with two southwestern NH residents claiming First and Second Place.
The winners are:
1st Place: “From the endless” by Lisa Williams of Amherst.
2nd Place: “I reach out” by Carin Torp of Keene.
3rd Place: “You and I” by Suren Oganessian of Rock Ledge, Fla.
Honorable Mention: “Think” by Peaco Todd of Chocorua.
Honorable Mention: “Leaf” by Ernest Hood of New York City.
The Peterborough Poetry Project has initiated another call for postcard poetry. The group is accepting submissions of any length poem that will fit on a picture postcard, with the poem being inspired by the picture on the postcard. To enter, poets find old uncopyrighted postcards and submit the postcard either with the poem attached or adjacent to the postcard. Several dozen winning entries will be published in an anthology featuring the postcards with their accompanying poems. The book also will contain the winning poems from the previous contest and a narrative of the history of postcards in the United States.
The contest is open through Nov. 30. For detailed information about how to submit entries and deadline, go to peterboroughpoetryproject.org/contests. Winning poems for the previous contest are on the “Poems” page of the website.