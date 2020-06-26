Parents and caregivers in the Monadnock Region can request a child development evaluation through Keene-based Rise for baby and family and Monadnock Developmental Services (MDS). There is no charge for this service.
Anyone who has questions or concerns about how their young children are developing can consult an expert about how their child is learning, talking, moving and behaving.
Parents and caregivers can request an evaluation to see if additional services would be helpful for their baby or toddler (birth to age 3). Within the Monadnock Region, these early supports and services (ESS) are available through both Rise for baby and family and MDS’ Birth to Three program. ESS can include educational support and physical, speech, and occupational therapies. If the child qualifies for services, they are provided at no charge to families. Starting at age 3, needed services are provided through individual school districts.
“Parents know their children best; if families have concerns, it is important for children to be evaluated as early as possible,” says Alicia Deaver, executive director of ESS provider Rise for baby and family. “The earlier intervention is provided in a child’s life, the more effective it is. The connections in a baby’s brain are most adaptable in the first three years and they are the critical foundation for future learning, behavior, and health. Early intervention services can truly change a child’s life!”
To request an evaluation, call Monadnock Developmental Services at 352-1304. For more information on ESS, call Rise for baby and family at 357-1395.