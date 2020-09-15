Toddlerfest, an annual celebration of children and families offered by Rise for baby and family, will be held virtually this year.
The event, to be held Saturday, Sept. 19, from 9 to 11 a.m., will feature music and movement, stories and other activities offered online.
Events will be offered via Facebook, and free play bags for children 3 and under will be available while they last for socially distanced pick-up at Rise for baby and family at 147 Washington St., Keene.
Every year, Toddlerfest gives children an opportunity to play joyfully together. Since the in-person event is cancelled due to COVID-19, Rise hopes these online events and play bags will create moments of family fun and help mitigate the stress families are experiencing this year.
For more information, call 357-1395 or email info@riseforbabyandfamily.org. Rise for baby and family has been providing support and services to infants and toddlers and their families in the Monadnock region since 1981.