Seventh graders at Keene Middle School learned the rules of recycling in their city via classroom workshops on May 28 and 29.
About 40 students from two KMS Extensions Program Focused Study Group classes participated in Keene Recycling workshops conducted by Education Manager Heather Herring of Northeast Resource Recovery Association (NRRA). NRRA’s School Recycling Club provides recycling education and outreach to K-12 schools.
Since students are set up for learning from home, the club attended classes virtually. The students composed questions in advance about recycling at the Keene Recycling Center and also asked questions during the discussion.
Questions included:
How much waste goes to the landfill? (Answer: 37,000 tons to Rochester in 2019)
How much is recycled? (Answer: 7,000 tons in 2019)
Where do Keene’s plastics go? (Answer: Michigan, where they are pelletized for reuse)
How can we make high-pollution countries recycle more? (Answer: Supply and demand — start at home by purchasing from responsible companies and stop buying from polluters)
In addition to virtual workshops, the club has posted a series of nine free weekly recycling lessons as part of the Supporting Home Instruction Program. Lessons are available on the club’s resources page at www.schoolrecycling.net.