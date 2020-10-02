Keene mayor, George Hansel, presents National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Ashuelot Chapter Regent Cheri Casper and Constitution Week Chairman Marilyn Pratt-Holmquist with a Constitution Week proclamation. Celebrated every September, Constitution Week was enacted in 1956 and officially declared in 2002.

NSDAR is the largest women's service organization. Membership is open to women over 18 who can prove lineal descent from a patriot who supported the American Revolution through military, patriotic, or civilian service. Interest inquiries may be sent to ashuelotdar@yahoo.com.