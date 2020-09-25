The Keene Lions Club’s annual show is on hiatus due to COVID-19.
Longtime show producer Diana DeSorcie said, “For the safety of the community, it is important to take a brief intermission and come back bigger and better than ever once conditions allow us to do so safely.”
Since 1952, the Keene Lions annual musicals have raised funds primarily for eyesight and hearing causes. In 2019, Keene Lions provided vision screenings to more than 3,200 local school children, and financial assistance for qualified families for optometrist visits and glasses. Money raised from the shows has also funded playgrounds, Keene’s two municipal swimming pools, and the new pickleball courts on Maple Avenue.
DeSorcie adds, “The work of the Keene Lions is important to the community. And our show production team is enthusiastically pursuing a variety of shows to produce in 2022.”
Information: KeeneLionsClubShow@gmail.com