The Keene Public Library is set to host an interactive screening of “Home Alone” on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, at 12:30 p.m. at the library at 60 Winter St.
In the hit holiday classic, an 8-year-old must protect his house from a pair of burglars when he is accidentally left home alone by his family during Christmas vacation.
During this interactive event, the library invites viewers to dress up, shout out, eat movie-related snacks, and interact with one another in hilarious ways.
Everyone who attends will receive a gift bag packed with props to interact with the movie. All library programs are free and open to the public.
Information: Jay Fee at 352-0157.