Keene Public Library is offering outside storytime in the Gallup-Minard Courtyard during the half hour before the library opens to the public at 11 a.m. on Saturdays.
Spots are limited to seven family groups, so registration is necessary.
All families will be given their own space that is 6 feet apart from other families. Storytime will be “no contact,” so all family members must remain within their family’s designated space during the program.
The library will provide flexible seating; there is no need to bring your own.
The library asks participants to refrain from gathering in the courtyard at the end of the program. Register online through the library website. For more information, call 352-0157.