The Knights of Columbus Council 819 from Saint Bernard’s Church in Keene presented a donation to Feeding Tiny Tummies at the non-profit organization’s Emerald Street facility on March 3.
Established in 2017, Feeding Tiny Tummies serves about 500 local families. Feeding Tiny Tummies includes an academic item with each food bag.
“Taking care of the vulnerable in our communities is one of the reasons that the Knights of Columbus was founded, so we’re thrilled to be able to reach further this year with our giving,” said Grand Knight Andy Cardine.
Jennifer Dassau, the founder and Director of Feeding Tiny Tummies added, “Feeding Tiny Tummies currently provides food for over 500 families, mostly in the smaller towns surrounding Keene. This generous donation will support several days’ worth of this effort.”