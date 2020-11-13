Keene Family YMCA, 200 Summit Road, will offer a week of free sample classes to non-members next week, Nov. 16-20. Give the Y a Try Week is an adaptation of the Y’s annual October Free Fridays for the community.
During the week, the Y will offer classes strictly for non-members and will allow them to sample aquatics classes for varying youth skill levels, gymnastics classes for youth who have begun walking up to age 12, and a variety of group exercise classes.
“The Y is working hard to provide COVID-safe programs for our community that focus on mental health and physical activity,” Kelly Fleuette, Senior Program Director, said of the inspiration behind the Give the Y a Try Week promotion. “The Y’s December Session of programs will begin Nov. 30 and run through Dec. 26, with registration opening to members Nov. 16 and to the community on Nov. 23.”
For a schedule of classes, go to keeneymca.org or call 352-6002. Advance registration is required for all classes. The Y is open Monday to Friday, from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., to receive phone calls.
The Keene Family YMCA has multiple COVID-19 safety protocols in place at this time including temperature checks and screening questions upon check-in, mask requirements whenever not engaged in exercise, social distancing and cleaning and disinfecting procedures.