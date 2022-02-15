In honor of Black History Month, the Keene Family YMCA is offering a gallery display in its lobby with large posters featuring the stories of some of the most influential and inspirational Black personalities in history.
Gail Somers, local business owner and member of the newly formed Monadnock Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging (MDEIB) Coalition, which was established in 2021 and is being housed by the Keene Family YMCA, said in a news release: “Black History Month does not just promote diversity; it celebrates diversity by honoring those men and women who have so profoundly impacted our lives through their courage, tenacity and commitment to social justice.”
The MDEIB Coalition includes community members and representatives from the city of Keene, local nonprofits, health-care facilities and businesses, and was formed in part as a response to the City of Keene’s Racial Justice and Community Safety (RJCS) Committee report of early 2021 which provided recommendations for advancing racial equity in the community.
The Y is also encouraging the community to join them in supporting those who are working daily to fight injustice, prejudice and inequity by wearing black on Feb. 25 as part of the “We Wear Black” campaign developed by the YMCA of the USA’s African American Resource Network. The Y is having “We Wear Black” T-shirts printed and will have them available for sale at the Y for $20 each. Proceeds will be put toward funding an upcoming event that the Y is organizing in collaboration with Franklin Pierce University that will feature Francois Clemmons, who overcame the adversity of being Black and gay in the entertainment industry during the Civil Rights Movement. Clemmons is best known for his role as Officer Clemmons in the television series Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood.