The Keene Family YMCA has installed a new flagpole at its entrance and will raise the flag for the first time on Thursday, Nov. 11, at noon as part of its Veterans Day celebration.
The funds for the new flagpole were donated by Jake’s 5 Star.
The flag to be replaced is attached to the awning at the building’s entrance. Installing a new flagpole will allow the Y to raise and lower the flag on Memorial Day, and in remembrance of those who have earned that gesture of respect.
“A facility like this should have a proper flagpole that we maintain with pride,” said Matt Primrose, facilities manager at the Y and veteran of the U.S. Army. “It’s a great way to show our support of America’s veterans and to further our intention of being a truly inclusive organization.”
All are invited to attend the flag-raising ceremony at noon, followed by the singing of the national anthem by local high school sophomore, Ella Hoy, and the singing of “Lift Every Voice” by Kaylah Curry, a first-year student at Franklin Pierce University, and Pierre Morton, the university’s chief diversity officer. The ceremony will close with a dedication address by Keene Family YMCA’s Board Chair Dave Therrien. The facility will be closed that morning for the Y’s annual staff training day and will open at the conclusion of the flag raising ceremony at roughly 12:30 pm.