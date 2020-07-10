Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Keene Family YMCA will not hold a live or virtual version of one of its largest fundraising events, the Sneaker Ball, this year.
Instead, the YMCA is holding the auction component of the event online.
The event typically provides critical financial assistance to families and children, regardless of means, to access YMCA services and programs.
“Not having a gala is disappointing,” Paul Miller, the Y’s development director, said. “Our planning committee began working on the event last fall. But our donors have stayed with us and the auction in this fun format — our theme is Bidding for a Better Tomorrow — will help us to achieve what we set out to, which is to make sure that everyone in our community has the same opportunities.”
Dozens of items, many donated by area businesses, will be available to bid on during a two-week period starting Monday, July 13.
In addition to the auction, a raffle will be held for a private chef’s table wine dinner for 10 at Granita Enoteca restaurant in Keene, valued at $1,000. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased via a link from the auction site.
Those who purchased Sneaker Ball tickets may request that the ticket be exchanged for five chances at the featured dinner raffle; donate the ticket proceeds to the Y’s Annual Campaign; or request a refund.
Also as part of the non-bidding part of the auction, one can donate $99 to the YMCA and receive a fine art portrait certificate from Dani Renee Portraits valued at $400, which covers a portrait session plus a $150 credit toward art selections.
Featured bidding auction items include getaways and destination trips, locally and abroad; a set of vehicle tires; luxury limousine service; electrician work; a guided rock-climbing outing; and golf outings in New Hampshire and Vermont.
For more information, visit the Keene Family YMCA’s Facebook page or go to keeneymca.org; or contact Paul Miller at pmiller@keene-ymca.org.