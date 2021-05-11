The Keene Family YMCA’s 2021 Annual Campaign entered its public phase on Monday, April 26, with the theme of “Forever with our Community.”
The Y raises funds year round through its Annual Campaign to help families, children and seniors most in need to access Y programs and services, including child care, swim lessons, summer camp and health and wellness classes.
The Y aims to raise $180,000 this year from the campaign.
“Our movement is simple: support our neighbors and strengthen and connect our community,” Paul Miller, the Y’s development director, said. “Strong communities are built by people who care about one another. This is a region marked by that quality: the want to give back and to help our neighbors.”
Don Driscoll, a local business executive, and Albie Powers, a church pastor, are co-chairs of the campaign.
Donations to the Y go directly to help in many ways, including tuition assistance for babies and toddlers in the Y preschool program; membership support for adults with disabilities; financial help for seniors so they can socially connect with older adults through the Y’s activity classes; scholarships for children and teens so they can be healthy by learning to swim, to do gymnastics, and other activity-based programs; and support for community members to participate in the Y’s nationally recognized chronic-disease prevention program for diabetes.
To donate, visit the Y website at keeneymca.org or download a 2021 pledge form and mail it to the Y at 200 Summit Road, Keene, NH 03431.