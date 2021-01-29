Starting Feb. 1, the Keene Family YMCA is set to launch Wintervention, a five-week program designed to help community members stay active and healthy through the winter.
“It’s simple and starts with just 20 minutes of movement, five days a week,” Kelly Fleuette, the Y’s senior program director said. “We’re challenging our community members to move — by themselves, with a buddy or with their entire family. We will come together with a common purpose, get moving in the winter together. We’re inviting everyone to put their health first and join us.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting many people’s ability to stay active, the YMCA is seeking to motivate people in the region to bring those healthy habits back, Fleuette said.
Each week, for members and non-members, the YMCA will share free coaching, activity ideas and help hold people accountable to stay on track. The Y’s wellness team will inspire new ideas and help find options for everyone to fulfill weekly challenges. Participants in the Monadnock Region can learn more by visiting the Y website and clicking on events or calling 352-6002.
Participants will have access to weekly tracking sheet and a Facebook group to connect with other program participants.
There is no cost to join and no membership required.
Wintervention begins Monday, Feb. 1, and runs through Saturday, March 6.