In June, the Keene Elm City Rotary club raised $5,600 to bring food supplies to the village of Talnique, El Salvador. The village was hit by tropical storm Amanda, resulting in devastating floods that destroyed the two main roads in and out of the community.
For several years, members of the Keene Elm City Rotary, Greater Keene Rotaract and Monadnock High School Interact clubs have traveled to Talnique, El Salvador, to help build homes in cooperation with a local San Salvador-based Rotary club. When word of the destruction in Talnique reached Keene Elm City Rotarian Alan Stroshine, he reached out to club members to help.
The funds are being used to provide emergency food boxes and seeds for vegetables and other crops that grow well in the local environment, in order to help establish a more sustainable source of food for people the village.
“We’ve built a lasting relationship with the village of Talnique, El Salvador, over the past eight years, working side by side with multiple families, building homes and lifelong friendships,” said Stroshine. “I am grateful beyond words with how the individuals in our club have responded to these friends in need.”