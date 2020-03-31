Keene Elks Lodge 927 held its annual Drug Awareness Poster and Essay contest awards on March 7 at the Elks Lodge at 81 Roxbury St., Keene. The contest was open to all students in 2nd through 8th grades in the Keene School District, Monadnock School District and the ConVal School District. The students in grades 2 through 5 were asked to create a poster related to the theme for this year and grades 6 through 8 were asked to write an essay.
Keene Lodge 927 hosted the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners in each age group with presentations by Keene Mayor George Hansel, Keene Police Chief Steve Russo, and Lt. John Bates from the Keene Fire Department. Each student received a certificate and a gift bag for their participation. A lunch was then served to the students and their families attending.
The winners were then sent on to the N.H. State Elks Association for judging. Brielle Burke was awarded first place in the state for her poster. The poster will now be sent the Grand Lodge and will be printed in their next edition of a national coloring book. In the essay contest, Hailie Boyd was awarded first place in the state, Katherine Guo received second place and Precious Simpson received third place. Boyd’s essay will be sent to Grand Lodge for judging.