The new Keene chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution invites the public to join the group in celebrating Flag Day.
On Saturday, June 12, two days before Flag Day, the group will give out American flags and American flag lapel pins at two Keene locations: the parking area outside the Keene Recreation Center on Washington Street and outside the front door of the United Church of Christ at the head of Central Square. Chapter members will be at both locations from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, call Organizing Regent Nancy Howard at 802-451-0274 or email nancy.nhdar@gmail.com. The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a women’s service organization whose members can trace their lineage to an individual who contributed to securing American independence during the Revolutionary War.