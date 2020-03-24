St. James Episcopal Church in Keene invites city residents to join in a bell ringing chorus each evening at 8 p.m. during this time of social isolation.
The idea originated after hearing about the town of Windsor Locks, Conn., where residents go out on their front porch or steps each evening to ring bells as a symbol of connection and hope.
Anyone who would like to participate is encouraged to ring any kind of bell (or even just a pot and a spoon) out the front door at 8 p.m. for up to two minutes.