The Keene Chorale is set to perform selected choruses from the Handel’s Messiah on Saturday, June 5, at 3:30 p.m. at Keene Ice, 380 Marlboro St., Keene.
The chorale chose the setting because it allows for social distancing and extra ventilation for singers, musicians and audience.
Conductor Cailin Marcel Manson will lead the chorus with accompaniment by concert pianist Vladimir Odinokikh and selected strings.
The Keene Chorale is a non-auditioned chorus of mixed voices open to adults of all singing and music-reading abilities with members from the Monadnock Region, Massachusetts and Vermont.
All interested singers are welcome to join the group for its fall semester as it prepares the complete Messiah for a Christmas concert. Information: www.keenechorale.org.