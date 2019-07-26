The public is invited to sing opera choruses with The Keene Chorale on Thursday, Aug. 8, in the chapel of The United Church of Christ at the head of the Square in Keene.
The group will be singing music from “Il Trovatore,” “MacBeth” and “Nabucco” (Verdi), “Idomeneo” (Mozart) and Purcell all under the direction of music director and baritone Cailin Marcel Manson.
The entrance to the chapel is at the back of the building.
Walk-in Registration and singer check-in begins at 6 p.m. The sing will start at 6:30 p.m. and will go until 9 p.m., with a mid-way break. This event is free for all interested singers, and is an opportunity to experience singing with the chorale.
Information and registration: www.keenechorale.org. Singers are encouraged to register ahead but walk-in singers are welcome. Registered singers will be sent links to download and print music. Music for walk-in singers will be available for a small fee to defray printing costs.