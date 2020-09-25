The Keene Chorale is planning to perform Handel’s “Messiah” in May 2021 in Keene, in a setting that allows for social distancing and extra ventilation for both singers, musicians and audience.
The Keene Chorale typically performs “Messiah” during its Christmas concert, but that event had to be canceled due to COVID-19. The oratorio by composer G.F. Handel describes Christ’s passion, death and resurrection, and explores themes of redemption; it was first performed as an Easter offering in 1742.
In response to the current challenges posed by the pandemic, The Keene Chorale is offering an online membership that includes virtual practice opportunities supported with live accompaniment, as well as lectures and conversations.
Virtual rehearsals began Sept. 15 when we opened with a video practice with score followed by monthly live practices with our accompanist, Vladimir Odinokikh. Live Zoom conversations with our conductor, Cailin Marcel Manson, give members an opportunity to delve into the “under the hood” thought process that enables him to weave a tapestry of sound when training amateur singers.
The Keene Chorale is a non-auditioned chorus of mixed voices open to adults of all singing and music-reading abilities. Its members come from the Monadnock Region, Massachusetts and Vermont.
All interested singers are welcome to join. Online registration is available now at www.keenechorale.org.