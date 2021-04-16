The Keene Chorale is planning to perform selections from Handel’s “Messiah” on June 5 in Keene in a setting that allows for social distancing and extra ventilation for singers, musicians and audience.
Although typically performed during the Christmas season, the first performance of this English sacred oratorio was an Easter offering and took place on Good Friday in 1742. The piece tells of Christ’s birth but also his passion, death and resurrection.
The Keene Chorale is a non-auditioned chorus of mixed voices open to adults of all singing and music-reading abilities with members from the Monadnock Region, Massachusetts and Vermont. The chorale is offering in-person, socially distanced, rehearsal practice opportunities supported with live accompaniment in the Blastos Room at Keene Ice on Marlboro Street. Online registration is available at www.keenechorale.org.