A Keene Chautauqua 2019 program, “Innovators and Inventors, Tesla and Lamarr: Makers of Modern Life,” will be presented Friday, Aug. 2, at 6 p.m. in Heberton Hall on Winter Street in Keene.
A Chautauqua is a living history program featuring historical re-enactments.
The program will focus on scientific discovery through the voices of Nikola Tesla and Hedy Lamarr.
Entertainment starts at 6 p.m. and Chautauqua performers take the stage at 6:30 p.m.
Keene Chautauqua is funded by the New Hampshire Humanities Council, the Friends of the Keene Public Library and the Trustees of the Keene Public Library.