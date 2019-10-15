Keene Chamber Orchestra is set to hold its first concert of the 2019-2020 season on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 27, at 4 p.m. at Keene Public Library’s Heberton Hall, 60 Winter St., Keene.
The concert will feature bassoonist Joy Flemming.
The orchestra will perform Richard Strauss’ “Serenade for 13 Winds,” a world premiere by John Steinmetz titled “The Illusion of Separateness,” and Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 5.”
Steinmetz’ “The Illusion of Separateness” for bassoon and string orchestra was commissioned by the Keene Chamber Orchestra and a nationwide consortium of 20 bassoonists, ranging from California to Virginia, and from Minnesota to Texas. John will be present to discuss his new work at the concerts.
Keene Chamber Orchestra contains professional musicians and talented student musicians of all ages, drawn from the Greater Keene, Monadnock, and New England Regions. KCO concerts are beloved by audiences of all ages and levels of previous concert-going experience.
Tickets are available at the door or in advance at The Toadstool Bookshops of Keene and Peterborough: $20 general admission, $5 student admission.
Information: KCOrch.org.