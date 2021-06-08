The Keene branch of the National Association of Letter Carriers recently raised $1,200 for three local food pantries: The Community Kitchen, The Salvation Army, and St. Vincent de Paul.
Since 1991 the National Association of Letter Carriers has conducted a national food drive. Every year on the second Saturday in May each branch collects food to be distributed locally. Last year, because of COVID-19, the food drive was not conducted. This year, with COVID-19 still a concern, the encouraged local branches to raise funds to donate to food pantries in place of collecting food.