The Dublin Community Forum will be held on Saturday, July 27, at 4:30 p.m. at Emmanuel Church on the campus of Dublin School.
Visitors will be treated to a brief history of the church (built in 1888), an introduction to the 1870 Marklove organ, and an overview of how the Episcopal Diocese of New Hampshire currently serves the community at this beautiful location which is listed on the National Register or Historic Buildings.
The church is at 924 Dublin Road. Parking near the main entrance is reserved for the handicapped and elderly, however other parking is available nearby. This free event is open to the public. For more information email Lucy at lshonk66@gmail.com.