A webinar titled “What is Gerrymandering and why does it matter?,” hosted by the Jonathan Daniels Center for Social Responsibility in Keene, will be offered Thursday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m.
The presentation features Liz Tentarelli of the New Hampshire League of Women Voters and N.H. Rep. Marjorie Smith, D-Stafford, and will be moderated by Mary Jensen, project manager for the Jonathan Daniels Center for Social Responsibility.
Tentarelli will discuss the history of gerrymandering and give an overview of redistricting in New Hampshire. After the presentation, she will be joined by Smith, who was a sponsor of the 2020 N.H. House Bill 1665 “Establishing an independent advisory commission on redistricting.” She will answer questions about her interest in gerrymandering, and the process of writing and sponsoring legislation.
In addition to the November elections, the 2020 Census will influence redistricting and representation, once the Census is complete.
The webinar is free, but registration is required. For information, contact Mary Jensen at 352-1895 or jdcenter@hsccnh.org.
The Jonathan Daniels Center for Social Responsibility is a program of the Historical Society of Cheshire County: www.jonathandanielscenter.org.