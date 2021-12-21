We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Left to right: Susan Fossum, regent of the Winnipesaukee Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, presents the award honoring Jennie B. Powers to Monadnock Humane Society Executive Director Kathy Collinsworth, alongside Honorary Chapter Regent Priscilla Theberge and Vice Regent Cindy Theodore.
The Winnipesaukee Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Wolfeboro presented the DAR Women in American History Award to Jennie B. Powers on Nov. 4 in Swanzey. Powers was recognized posthumously for her work as an activist for the humane treatment of animals, women and children in New Hampshire and Vermont in the early 20th century. The award is given in recognition of women, both historical and contemporary, who have made a contribution or difference in their communities.
Because of Jennie Powers’ affiliation with Monadnock Humane Society’s history, the Winnipesaukee Chapter decided to present her award to MHS Executive Director Kathy Collinsworth at the MHS Adoption Center in Swanzey. Chapter Regent Susan Fossum, Honorary Chapter Regent Priscilla Theberge, and Vice Regent Cindy Theodore presented the award.
Powers was the subject of a presentation at their 2021 spring chapter meeting which was given by Jenna Carroll, educational director at the Historical Society of Cheshire County in Keene. Carroll’s presentation, titled “Jennie B. Powers – The Woman Who Dared,” highlighted Powers’ work as a humane society agent in Keene from 1903 to 1936 and how she was one of the first humane agents to become a deputy sheriff in New Hampshire. As a photographic activist, Powers used her camera to document animal cruelty, family violence and widespread poverty in New Hampshire’s Monadnock Region and beyond.
After hearing Carroll’s presentation, members of the Winnipesaukee Chapter were so inspired by Jennie Powers’ accomplishments and the historical context of her work that one of the chapter associates suggested honoring her with the DAR Women in American History Award.
The certificate and medal will be on display at the MHS Adoption Center in Swanzey on a wall honoring Jennie B. Powers that features a miniature version of the mural that was painted in Keene during the Wall Dogs Magical History Tour event in June 2019.