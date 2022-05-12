The Jaffrey Woman’s Club is set to host its first gala at The Park Theatre on Saturday, May 21, at 7 p.m. The fundraiser, titled "Spring in Bloom," will feature a DJ and dancing, appetizers and desserts, a signature wine and silent auction. Semi-formal attire is suggested.
"It is a different kind of event than we usually have in our small town and a great opportunity for people to dress up for a great cause,” chair of the gala Susan Schenck said in a news release.
The Jaffrey Woman’s Club holds rummage sales in the spring and fall to benefit homeless shelters and other organizations across the region. The club also offers several educational scholarships each year and sponsors an essay contest for Jaffrey Grade School 5th graders celebrating Women’s History Month. And for the past several decades Jaffrey Woman’s Club has supported a dental program to assist local disadvantaged schoolchildren.
The Jaffrey Woman’s Club is a place for women to meet socially and for community involvement, and for small business owners who have made new contacts and contributed ideas to the club. One local business owner and club member, Cabana Falls, has created a signature wine for the Jaffrey Woman’s Club which will be introduced the night of gala. Silent Auction items have also been donated from community partner members Cabana Falls, Sarah’s Hat Boxes and Added Touch Salon.
Tickets for this charity event are $70 each and include entertainment and refreshments as well as two drink vouchers. They can be purchased in advance at https://www.jaffreywomansclub.org/events/spring-in-bloom-gala. Proceeds from this event will support the club’s educational scholarships, community outreach programs and continued stewardship of the Cutler Memorial Building.