The Jaffrey Woman’s Club will host a free informational seminar, “Home Care and Support Services,” Thursday, Sept. 26, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Cutler Memorial Building, 33 Main St., Jaffrey.
The seminar will address home support services in the area for anyone recovering from an illness, injury or simply needing some help with daily tasks.
The event features local experts Susan Ashworth, Community Relations Director, Home Healthcare, Hospice & Community Services, and Sandra Faber, Executive Director, Monadnock at Home.
Presentation time will be interwoven with audience question and answer time, and informational reference documents will be made available as well.
Information: Jaffrey Woman’s Club at 532-4065 or jaffreywomansclub@gmail.com.