Three Jaffrey 5th graders from the Jaffrey Grade School were congratulated for their winning essays at the Jaffrey Woman’s Club annual meeting.
Inspired by the concept of Women’s History Month, Jaffrey Grade School’s 5th grade students were asked to research and write about a woman they admire and how they relate to her. The winners were selected by the club’s education committee and each is awarded a cash prize along with the honor of reading their essay aloud at the club’s annual meeting.
First place winner Solace Gauthier’s topic was Margaret E. Knight, who was the inventor of the flat-bottomed paper bag which is still used for groceries today. In second place was Chloe Gallagher, who wrote about the life of intrepid investigative journalist Nellie Bly. Third place went to Evan Kellogg whose subject was Mae Jemison, the first female African American sent to space by NASA.
The Jaffrey Woman’s Club promotes civic, cultural, and charitable projects in support of the community. Membership is open to all Monadnock area women; for further information visit the Club on Facebook or email jaffreywomansclub@gmail.com.