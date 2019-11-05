The Park Theatre has announced it will produce two benefit events in November at the American Legion Hall in Jaffrey.
On Friday, Nov. 8, at 7:30 p.m., The Park Theatre will present a Stage2Screen exclusive regional screening of the Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical, “A Night with Janis Joplin.” Fueled by such hit songs as “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Piece of My Heart,” and “Summertime,” the musical tells the story of Joplin and her biggest musical influences. All tickets are $15.
On Saturday, Nov. 16, at 8 p.m., the award-winning Boston-based blues-rock group, The Chris Fitz Band, will perform a live concert. Since 2002, The Chris Fitz Band has received more than a dozen music awards. Their music pays homage to all areas of American roots music, including Hendrix, Clapton, Albert Collins and many more. All tickets are $20.
Both events will take place at the American Legion Hall in Jaffrey at 20 Webster St. The bar will be open for beverage sales, and food will also be sold. Tickets and information can be obtained by calling The Park Theatre box office at 532-8888 or by visiting the website www.theparktheatre.org.
These events will support the new Park Theatre that is scheduled to open in 2020.