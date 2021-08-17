Photo 1:
President Ben Wheeler, recently installed as the new leader of the Jaffrey-Rindge Rotary Club, outlines plans for the 2021 annual raffle party that will be hosted at the Woodbound Inn in late October. The club uses the funds raised for many community services and has always been proud of the enthusiasm for ticket sales for a great cause and social event.
Photo 2:
Patty Farmer, Elm City Rotary in Keene, receives a check from Gail Therriault, Charitable Giving Chairperson, to support the club’s Follow ME (Mover Everyday) Sneakers project. During the months of May and June, the Elm City Rotary club delivered more than 600 pairs of New Balance sneakers to 2nd graders at 27 schools in the Monadnock Region, including grade schools in Jaffrey and Rindge. In addition, they brought Frisbees and jump ropes for more than 630 3rd graders whom they were unable to visit last year due to pandemic-related school closures. Their Club also gifted each school with a set of double dutch ropes! Farmer was the guest speaker at a meeting of the Jaffrey-Rindge Rotary Club