Inspired by the potential for a Rotary Foundation grant, the Jaffrey-Rindge Rotary Club has been planning a project for many months aimed at making structural improvements to the 13 schools in the rural Nicaraguan community of Chacraseca. These repairs include roofs, windows, doors, floors and ensuring adequate number or latrines as well as building hand hygiene stations.
With an estimated cost for all repairs between $60,000 and $70,000, the club has received local support from the Lions Clubs in Jaffrey-Rindge, Keene, Peterborough and Milford.
In partnership with FNE International whose co-founder and current board chair is Jaffrey club member Travis Kumph, the foundational support has been laid to support logistics and on the ground efforts.
Opportunities are available for local volunteers to travel to Nicaragua and support the effort, with a possible trip via the Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce starting March 14, 2020.