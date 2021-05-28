The Rindge Recreation Department recently received a donation of nearly $5,000 from the Jaffrey-Rindge Rotary Club BEST Committee.
The committee says it will use the funds retained from the Camp BEST program for middle school students from the Jaffrey-Rindge School District to establish a scholarship program to provide a free summer camp experience.
The scholarship program will allow Jaffrey-Rindge students from kindergarten through 8th grade who are unable to afford summer camp to enjoy the Rindge Summer Program. More information on the programs may be found at www.rindge.recdesk.com.