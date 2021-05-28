20210521-MAG-j-r rotary

Pictured transferring the scholarship funds for students to attend the Rindge Summer Day Camp program, from left to right, are Peter Russell, Rindge Recreation Director and former Best Camp Director Dan Bemis, Harold Davis and Clay Hollister.

 Courtesy

The Rindge Recreation Department recently received a donation of nearly $5,000 from the Jaffrey-Rindge Rotary Club BEST Committee.

The committee says it will use the funds retained from the Camp BEST program for middle school students from the Jaffrey-Rindge School District to establish a scholarship program to provide a free summer camp experience.

The scholarship program will allow Jaffrey-Rindge students from kindergarten through 8th grade who are unable to afford summer camp to enjoy the Rindge Summer Program. More information on the programs may be found at www.rindge.recdesk.com.