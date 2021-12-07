The Jaffrey-Rindge MLK Committee has announced that its 2022 National MLK Day of Service project will consist of a community donation drive for Afghan evacuees resettling in New Hampshire. The committee is partnering with The International Institute of New England (IINE) to welcome and assist the evacuees.
The Jaffrey-Rindge MLK Committee is seeking monetary and gift card donations, as well as items such as bedding and bath items, including sheets, blankets and towels. The committee is also collecting new/unopened packages of personal items, paper products and cleaning products and new or gently-used kitchen supplies.
Cards and letters of welcome are also encouraged, with or without donated items, to help welcome Afghan evacuees and introduce them to New Hampshire.
The donation drive will be held from Dec. 11-18. Items may be dropped off at the following locations: Tieger Realty Co., 25 Turnpike Road, Jaffrey. Rindge Recreation Department, 283 Wellington Road, Rindge, and Conant High School (for SAU 47 school district families only), 3 Conant Way, Jaffrey. All locations will be closed Sunday, Dec. 12.
Volunteers are needed to help sort and pack donations on Saturday Dec. 18, anytime from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at a location to be determined. To volunteer, contact Megan Wheeler at 603-831-9130 or email jaffreyrindgemlk@gmail.com.