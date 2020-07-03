U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., recognized Emily Aho of Jaffrey as June’s Granite Stater of the Month for her efforts to provide emotional support to health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Aho is the executive director of the Newfoundland Pony Conservancy in Jaffrey, a non-profit organization that provides a safe living environment for the endangered Newfoundland pony. She retired from her career as a registered nurse in December.
After losing her father to COVID-19, Aho wanted to find a way to help others who were also struggling during this challenging time. Through a partnership with True Hope Therapeutic Horsemanship, Aho helped establish the Heal the Heroes program, which provides free therapeutic sessions with ponies and horses for health care workers who have experienced heightened mental and physical challenges amid the pandemic. During this program, health care workers learn to communicate and connect with Newfoundland ponies, and eventually graduate to True Hope Therapeutic Horsemanship, where they continue therapeutic work with horses.
Sen, Hassan launched the “Granite Stater of the Month” initiative in 2017 to recognize outstanding New Hampshire citizens who go above and beyond to help their neighbors and make their communities stronger.