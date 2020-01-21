Patricia “Patty” Farmer of Jaffrey, a 28-year veteran in the field of fundraising, has been recertified as a Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE).
Farmer, who serves as the director of development and communications for Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities in Keene, joins more than 6,700 professionals around the world who hold the CFRE designation.
Individuals granted the CFRE credential have met a series of standards set by CFRE International, which include tenure in the profession, education and demonstrated fundraising achievement. They have also passed a rigorous written examination testing the knowledge, skills, and abilities required of a fundraising executive, and have agreed to uphold Accountability Standards and the Donor Bill of Rights.
In addition to her work supporting the children of Cedarcrest Center, Farmer serves her community as a Jaffrey representative for the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School Board, is member of the Keene Elm City Rotary Club and is an Incorporator with Kurn Hattin Homes of Westminster, Vt.