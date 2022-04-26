The Jaffrey Public Library will host a pair of veteran specialists for a conversation on veteran reintegration on Wednesday, May 4, at 6:30 p.m., via Zoom. The event will feature veteran peer specialist Josh Gerasimof of the VA Medical Center of Vermont and veteran coordinator for Vermont Adaptive Ski and sports veteran program Misha Pemble-Belkin.
The program, “Coming Home: The Veteran Experience and Reintegration as a Societal Priority,” will look at the role friends, families and communities can play in supporting service members as they return home and provide an opportunity for both civilians and veterans to engage and ask questions in a safe, supportive environment.
Some questions that will be explored are: How can communities help their veterans with the struggles of reintegration? How can civilians separate the Hollywood version of military life from the realities of service to achieve a better understanding of the needs of veterans as they return home? What is the role of “Moral Injury” in PTSD? How are today’s headlines and the war in Europe impacting our veterans here at home?
This event is funded by a grant as part of Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an initiative of the American Library Association in collaboration with the Association for Rural & Small Libraries.
For questions or to register, contact the library at 603-532-7301. This event is free and open to the public.